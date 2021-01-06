Live: US Congress poised to certify Biden win, as Democrats look set to take Senate control

Capitol Hill, home of the US Congress, Washington, D.C., December 16, 2020. © Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Donald Trump faced one of the darkest days of his presidency Wednesday with Congress poised to certify Joe Biden's White House victory and Democrats on track to take control of the Senate with a pair of stunning upset victories in Georgia. Meanwhile, thousands of Trump supporters, fuelled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, were flooding the nation's capital to protest the certification.