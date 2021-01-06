Live: US Congress poised to certify Biden win, as Democrats look set to take Senate control
Donald Trump faced one of the darkest days of his presidency Wednesday with Congress poised to certify Joe Biden's White House victory and Democrats on track to take control of the Senate with a pair of stunning upset victories in Georgia. Meanwhile, thousands of Trump supporters, fuelled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, were flooding the nation's capital to protest the certification.
- Trump is expected to address his supporters at 5pm GMT at an outdoors event.
- Congress meets in a joint session to certify the Electoral College results that determine the winner of the White House race at 6pm GMT. This is normally a formality but more than 100 Republican members of the House of Representatives have said they plan to lodge objections.
- Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election and has been ramping up the pressure on fellow Republicans and Vice President Mike Pence to back his baseless claims of election fraud.
- The joint session of Congress comes one day after voters went to the polls in Georgia and appear to have handed a pair of stunning victories to the Democratic Senate candidates over their Republican opponents.
- Biden is due to be sworn in on January 20 and control of the Senate would give his Democrats the levers of power in the executive branch and both chambers of Congress, and allow him to push through his legislative agenda.
