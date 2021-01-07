In pictures: Shocking scenes of Trump supporters storming US Capitol

Protesters enter the US capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The images of a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, shocked the world and will go down as a bleak day in the history of US democracy. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at a Black Wednesday, when the seat of US power was overrun by extremists.

Washington DC witnessed unimaginable scenes on Wednesday, when a crowd of Trump supporters, gathered to protest the certification of the November 3 presidential election results and the victory of Joe Biden, invaded the Capitol, the temple of American democracy.

It was a power grab that lasted four hours while the world watched, riveted and horrified by the violence in the world’s oldest continuous democracy before calm was restored.

Crowds gather on the National Mall to protest the certification of election results

Crowds at the National Mall, Washington DC © Cheriss May, AFP

Pro-Trump protesters make their way to the US Capitol building where lawmakers gathered to certify the 2020 presidential election results. © Tasos Katopodis, AFP

Overwhelmed security forces

The Capitol police force was quickly overwhelmed by the mob. © Julio Cortez, AP

Protesters penetrate the Capitol

The police cannot prevent demonstrators from entering the Capitol. © Reuters

Pro-Trump protesters force their way into the temple of American democracy. © Win McNamee, AFP

Lawmakers barricade themselves when the session is adjourned

To protect lawmakers, security officials prop piece of furniture against the door of the chamber and draw their weapons as the mob pounds the doors. © Drew Angerer, AFP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. © Greg Nas, AP

US Capitol police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber. © J. Scott Applewhite, AP

DIsruption and mayhem inside the Capitol

A protester hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber as Congress was holding a joint session on Jan 6, 2020. © Win McNamee, AFP

Pro-Trump mob gathers inside the Senate chamber. © Win McNamee, AFP

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021. © Win McNamee, AFP

Surreal scenes inside a hallowed monument

A protester looting a podium in Captiol's Rotunda. © Win McNamee, AFP

A Trump supporter takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate chamber. © Mike Theiler, Reuters

This Trump supporter, dressed in fur and horns, was soon identified as Jake Angeli, who has demonstrated at several Trump rallies. AFP - WIN MCNAMEE

A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol. © Mike Theiler

Damage and destruction inside the US Capitol building after Trump supporters breeched security and entered the building. © Olivier Douliery, AFP

Armed police officers follow a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes, © Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

