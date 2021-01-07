In pictures: Shocking scenes of Trump supporters storming US Capitol

The images of a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, shocked the world and will go down as a bleak day in the history of US democracy. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at a Black Wednesday, when the seat of US power was overrun by extremists.
Washington DC witnessed unimaginable scenes on Wednesday, when a crowd of Trump supporters, gathered to protest the certification of the November 3 presidential election results and the victory of Joe Biden, invaded the Capitol, the temple of American democracy.
It was a power grab that lasted four hours while the world watched, riveted and horrified by the violence in the world’s oldest continuous democracy before calm was restored.
Crowds gather on the National Mall to protest the certification of election results
Overwhelmed security forces
Protesters penetrate the Capitol
Lawmakers barricade themselves when the session is adjourned
DIsruption and mayhem inside the Capitol
Surreal scenes inside a hallowed monument
