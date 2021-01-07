Skip to main content
In pictures: Shocking scenes of Trump supporters storming US Capitol

Protesters enter the US capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Protesters enter the US capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. © Win McNamee, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
The images of a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, shocked the world and will go down as a bleak day in the history of US democracy. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at a Black Wednesday, when the seat of US power was overrun by extremists.

Washington DC witnessed unimaginable scenes on Wednesday, when a crowd of Trump supporters, gathered to protest the certification of the November 3 presidential election results and the victory of Joe Biden, invaded the Capitol, the temple of American democracy.

It was a power grab that lasted four hours while the world watched, riveted and horrified by the violence in the world’s oldest continuous democracy before calm was restored.

Crowds gather on the National Mall to protest the certification of election results 

Crowds at the National Mall, Washington DC
Crowds at the National Mall, Washington DC © Cheriss May, AFP
Pro-Trump protesters make their way to the US Capitol building where lawmakers gathered to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
Pro-Trump protesters make their way to the US Capitol building where lawmakers gathered to certify the 2020 presidential election results. © Tasos Katopodis, AFP

Overwhelmed security forces

 

The Capitol police force was quickly overwhelmed by the mob.
The Capitol police force was quickly overwhelmed by the mob. © Julio Cortez, AP

 

Protesters penetrate the Capitol

 

The police cannot prevent demonstrators from entering the Capitol.
The police cannot prevent demonstrators from entering the Capitol. © Reuters

 

Pro-Trump protesters force their way into the temple of American democracy.
Pro-Trump protesters force their way into the temple of American democracy. © Win McNamee, AFP

Lawmakers barricade themselves when the session is adjourned

 

To protect lawmakers, security officials prop piece of furniture against the door of the chamber and draw their weapons as the mob pounds the doors.
To protect lawmakers, security officials prop piece of furniture against the door of the chamber and draw their weapons as the mob pounds the doors. © Drew Angerer, AFP

 

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. © Greg Nas, AP

 

 

US Capitol police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.
US Capitol police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber. © J. Scott Applewhite, AP

 

DIsruption and mayhem inside the Capitol

 

A protester hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber as Congress was holding a joint session on Jan 6, 2020.
A protester hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber as Congress was holding a joint session on Jan 6, 2020. © Win McNamee, AFP

 

Pro-Trump mob gathers inside the Senate chamber.
Pro-Trump mob gathers inside the Senate chamber. © Win McNamee, AFP
A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021.
A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021. © Win McNamee, AFP

Surreal scenes inside a hallowed monument

 

A protester looting a podium in Captiol's Rotunda.
A protester looting a podium in Captiol's Rotunda. © Win McNamee, AFP

 

 

A Trump supporter takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate chamber.
A Trump supporter takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate chamber. © Mike Theiler, Reuters

 

 

This Trump supporter, dressed in fur and horns, was soon identified as Jake Angeli, who has demonstrated at several Trump rallies.
This Trump supporter, dressed in fur and horns, was soon identified as Jake Angeli, who has demonstrated at several Trump rallies. AFP - WIN MCNAMEE

 

 

A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol.
A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol. © Mike Theiler

 

 

Damage and destruction inside the US Capitol building after Trump supporters breeched security and entered the building.
Damage and destruction inside the US Capitol building after Trump supporters breeched security and entered the building. © Olivier Douliery, AFP

 

 

Armed police officers follow a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes,
Armed police officers follow a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes, © Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

 

 

