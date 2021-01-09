Skip to main content
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence"

Issued on:

The permanently suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in this screengrab obtained via social media on January 8, 2021.
The permanently suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in this screengrab obtained via social media on January 8, 2021. © Twitter via REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Twitter Inc said on Friday that it has permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, following the siege of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters, and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Facebook Inc said earlier this week it was suspending Trump's account through until at least the end of his presidential term. He is due to hand over to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

(REUTERS)

