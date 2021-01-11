Skip to main content
Live
#US Capitol assault
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Acting US homeland security chief resigns in wake of deadly Capitol Hill riots

Issued on:

FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is seen before he testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is seen before he testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. © Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, the DHS said on Monday, the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Advertising

The Department of Homeland Security press office said Wolf would leave his post at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting secretary, the office said.

President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be permanent homeland security secretary last week

Supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol last Wednesday in an assault that led to five deaths, dozens of injuries among law enforcement and the ransacking of lawmakers' offices.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.