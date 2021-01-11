Latin America under pressure to vaccinate amid spike in Covid-19 toll

Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases worldwide as countries brace for the wider spread of more virulent strains and Covid-19 has now killed more than two million people. In Latin America, officials are struggling to contain a surge in new infections and millions await vaccines.

Advertising Read more

Health authorities are under fierce pressure to speed up the vaccine rollout in Brazil, for one. The second worst-affected country in the world has registered more than eight million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and its death toll surpassed 200,000 last week. More than 1,000 Brazilians are dying from Covid-19 every day on average, but the country has yet to begin administering vaccinations against the disease, lagging behind Argentina and Mexico.

In Mexico, 90 percent of hospital beds are now occupied and a surge in coronavirus infections is driving a scarcity of oxygen needed for treatment.

FRANCE 24's Andrew Hilliar has this report. To watch, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe