Pompeo says US will designate Yemen's Houthis as terrorist group

Issued on:

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2020. © Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the Department of State will notify Congress of his intent to designate Yemen's Houthi movement, as a foreign terrorist organization.

"I also intend to designate three of Ansarallahs leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists", he said in a statement. 

(REUTERS)

