Pompeo says US will designate Yemen's Houthis as terrorist group

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2020. © Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the Department of State will notify Congress of his intent to designate Yemen's Houthi movement, as a foreign terrorist organization.