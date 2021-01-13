Live: House votes on Trump impeachment over siege of US Capitol
The US House of Representatives votes Tuesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" on Monday.
- The Democratic-majority House is widely expected to pass the impeachment resolution but it is likely to be voted down in the Senate, which requires a two-thirds majority to impeach. Although some Republicans have said they would vote to impeach Trump after the events of January 6, support for the measure is expected to fall short of the 67 senators needed.
- If the House votes to impeach, Trump will become the only US president in history to have been impeached twice.
- Democratic lawmakers allege that Trump incited the mob that eventually entered and ransacked the Capitol building. In a speech at a so-called Save America rally earlier that day, Trump repeated unfounded claims of election fraud and told the crowd he would "never concede" the 2020 election. He urged supporters to go to the Capitol to support Republican lawmakers who had vowed to challenge Biden's win.
- “Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy,” Trump told the crowd, pledging to join them as they “walk down to the Capitol” (although he did not). “Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”
- Trump supporters fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building, breaking windows and scaling the outside walls. Several officers were wounded and the National Guards of several nearby US states were mobilised to provide support. Five people died in the unrest, including a woman who was shot by Capitol Police and a police officer who was beaten by rioters.
