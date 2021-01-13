Live blog

Live: House votes on Trump impeachment over siege of US Capitol

The US Capitol building seen on January 12, 2021, with the American flag at half-staff to honour those killed in the riots. © Saul Loeb, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 3 min

The US House of Representatives votes Tuesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" on Monday.