Oxygen supplies are running low in Brazilian town of Iranduba

In the small Brazilian town of Iranduba, oxygen supplies are running low.

The mayor of the small Brazilian town of Iranduba imposed a daily curfew of 2pm last week to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The streets may now be empty but the town's hospital beds are at 90 percent capacity.

Without adequate health services, and with more than 3,400 cases and 60 deaths recorded in just a few weeks, Iranduba is going all-out to fight the virus. But oxygen supplies are running low.

"I got here at 11am,” said one man. “I was able to get a tank to try and save my father and a friend ... it's been a devastating experience."

