Skip to main content
Live
#Joe Biden
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
On the ground

Oxygen supplies are running low in Brazilian town of Iranduba

Issued on:

In the small Brazilian town of Iranduba, oxygen supplies are running low.
In the small Brazilian town of Iranduba, oxygen supplies are running low. © France 24 screen grab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
4 min

The mayor of the small Brazilian town of Iranduba imposed a daily curfew of 2pm last week to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The streets may now be empty but the town's hospital beds are at 90 percent capacity. 

Advertising

Without adequate health services, and with more than 3,400 cases and 60 deaths recorded in just a few weeks, Iranduba is going all-out to fight the virus. But oxygen supplies are running low.

"I got here at 11am,” said one man. “I was able to get a tank to try and save my father and a friend ... it's been a devastating experience."

Click on the video player above to watch the full FRANCE 24 report. 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.