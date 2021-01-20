Live: President-elect Biden set to take oath of office amid tight security

US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One to depart the White House for the final time on January 20, 2021 MANDEL NGAN AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are being sworn into office Wednesday in the 59th inauguration ceremony of the world’s oldest democracy. The inauguration comes exactly two weeks after rioters opposing the results of the 2020 election stormed the US Capitol, raising security concerns across the nation.