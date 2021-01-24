Sanders’ mitten-maker becomes famous after gloves steal inauguration show

Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens at US President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 became an Internet sensation.

Jen Ellis, a primary school teacher from Bernie Sanders’ home state of Vermont, has become something of a celebrity after the mittens she knitted became an Internet phenomenon when the leftist senator wore them at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Ellis, 42, was teaching online during the inauguration on Wednesday, but her phone was soon inundated with texts telling her that Sanders was wearing her mittens as Biden was sworn in.

