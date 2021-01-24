Skip to main content
Live
#Joe Biden
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Sanders’ mitten-maker becomes famous after gloves steal inauguration show

Issued on: Modified:

Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens at US President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 became an Internet sensation.
Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens at US President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 became an Internet sensation. © France 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Nadia MASSIH Follow
3 min

Jen Ellis, a primary school teacher from Bernie Sanders’ home state of Vermont, has become something of a celebrity after the mittens she knitted became an Internet phenomenon when the leftist senator wore them at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Advertising

Ellis, 42, was teaching online during the inauguration on Wednesday, but her phone was soon inundated with texts telling her that Sanders was wearing her mittens as Biden was sworn in.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.