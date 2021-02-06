Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19 vaccine
#Joe Biden
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Covid-19: NYC's Yankee Stadium opens as vaccine hub for hard-hit Bronx

Issued on:

A Bronx resident leaves the Yankee Stadium in New York City after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine, February 5th 2021.
A Bronx resident leaves the Yankee Stadium in New York City after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine, February 5th 2021. © Jessica Le Masurier
Text by: Jessica LE MASURIER Follow
|
Video by: Jessica LE MASURIER Follow
3 min

New York City's Yankee Stadium opened for Covid-19 vaccinations on Friday with inoculations reserved exclusively for residents of the Bronx, the hardest hit borough in the city. FRANCE 24's Jessica Le Masurier reports.

Advertising

New York's legendary baseball stadium has been converted into a giant inoculation hub where vaccines are strictly for residents of the Bronx, the hardest hit borough in the city. 

New York City has faced controversy over the slow vaccination rollout for African Americans and Latinos.  White residents of the city are currently three times more likely to get the vaccine than Latinos and four times more likely than Black residents.

Many minority communities are reportedly reluctant to get the vaccine with just 14% of Black Americans and 34% of Latinos trusting that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe. 

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.