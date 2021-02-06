Covid-19: NYC's Yankee Stadium opens as vaccine hub for hard-hit Bronx

A Bronx resident leaves the Yankee Stadium in New York City after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine, February 5th 2021.

New York City's Yankee Stadium opened for Covid-19 vaccinations on Friday with inoculations reserved exclusively for residents of the Bronx, the hardest hit borough in the city. FRANCE 24's Jessica Le Masurier reports.

New York's legendary baseball stadium has been converted into a giant inoculation hub where vaccines are strictly for residents of the Bronx, the hardest hit borough in the city.

New York City has faced controversy over the slow vaccination rollout for African Americans and Latinos. White residents of the city are currently three times more likely to get the vaccine than Latinos and four times more likely than Black residents.

Many minority communities are reportedly reluctant to get the vaccine with just 14% of Black Americans and 34% of Latinos trusting that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe.

