Impeachment trial against Trump based on 'cold, hard facts', says prosecutor

The lead prosecutor in the impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday his case was based on "cold, hard facts", and proceeded to present video evidence that Trump incited violence on January 6.

The historic second impeachment trial of Trump began with debate on whether trying an ex-president is indeed constitutional.

Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, a lawmaker from Maryland, told senators he would not bore them with professorial speak, saying: "You will not be hearing extended lectures here from me because our case is based on cold, hard facts."

Trump is the first president ever to face two impeachment trials -- he was acquitted in 2020 of abuse of power -- as well as the first in history to be tried after leaving office.

"It's our solemn constitutional duty to conduct a fair and honest impeachment trial of the charges against former president Trump -- the gravest charges ever brought against a president of the United States in American history," Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy is presiding over the trial, which will begin with hours of debate, followed by a vote, on the constitutionality of trying an ex-president.

This will almost certainly be just a formality as the Democrats have enough votes, but it will give an early indication of how open Republicans are to the case at all.

The main part of the trial will start Wednesday, with each side having 16 hours to present oral arguments.

