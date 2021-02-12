Skip to main content
British human rights lawyer Karim Khan elected new ICC chief prosecutor

Issued on:

Lawyer Karim Khan adjust his headphones in the courtroom of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in The Hague, the Netherlands, Monday, June 4, 2007.
Lawyer Karim Khan adjust his headphones in the courtroom of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in The Hague, the Netherlands, Monday, June 4, 2007. © Robert Vos, Associated press
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britain's Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting June 16.

Khan, 50, who led a UN probe into atrocities by the Islamic State group, won on a second round of voting at the United Nations in New York with support from 72 nations, 10 more than the 62 needed.

Khan will replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The 123-member Hague-based court, which began work nearly 20 years ago, handles war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

