Venezuela expels EU ambassador in response to sanctions on top officials

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza talks to the EU ambassador to Venezuela, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, during a meeting at the foreign ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, on February 24, 2021.

Venezuela on Wednesday expelled the European Union’s ambassador to Caracas in response to new EU sanctions against top officials, giving her 72 hours to leave the country, a move that promted swift condemnation by the EU.

“Today, by decision of President Nicolas Maduro, we presented to [the head of the EU delegation] Mrs. Isabel Brilhante ... her declaration as persona non grata,” Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told journalists in Caracas.

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali replied later Wednesday, “The EU profoundly regrets this decision, which will only lead to further international isolation of Venezuela. We call for this decision to be reversed.”

“Venezuela will only overcome its ongoing crisis through negotiation and dialogue, to which the EU is fully committed but which this decision undermines directly,” she said

Venezuela’s National Assembly, controlled by Maduro’s party, called Tuesday for the government to expel the ambassador a day after EU foreign ministers agreed to sanction 19 Venezuelan officials for “undermining democracy” and human rights abuses.

The move brought to 55 the total number of members of Maduro’s regime targeted by asset freezes and travel bans by the bloc.

The EU expanded the list after rejecting a December legislative election that saw Maduro win total control of parliament after an opposition boycott.

The election results were not recognised by the EU, the United States or several Latin American countries.

The newly sanctioned officials include two members of the National Assembly, the governor of Zulia state, the commander of the armed forces and three members of Venezuela’s electoral council, including its president.

Arrazea described the European measures as “illegal”.

“Hopefully there will be reflection in the European Union, hopefully we will be able to rebuild the bridges of understanding, of dialogue, hopefully they will learn to respect,” he said.

On July 29, after a previous round of European sanctions, Maduro had also declared Brilhante Pedrosa persona non grata and gave her 72 hours to leave the country. When the deadline passed, however, the government backed down.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

