Top Brazil judge annuls Lula convictions, restores political rights

A Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled the criminal convictions against Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, restoring his political rights ahead of elections set for 2022.

Lula, as he is known throughout Brazil, governed Latin America's largest economy between 2003 and 2011. He was convicted over graft allegations in 2018 and released in late 2019.

Monday's court decision means Lula would be eligible to run for president next year should he wish to challenge the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, according to local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

