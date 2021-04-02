One police officer killed in US Capitol security incident

Police and first responders near the US Capitol on April 2, 2021, after a vehicle drove into US Capitol police officers in Washington, DC.

Two police officers were injured near the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Friday after being rammed by a vehicle whose driver was subsequently arrested, police said. The area around the Capitol and congressional office buildings is under a lockdown while law enforcement authorities investigate the incident.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Police said the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington, D.C. region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The driver of the vehicle has died after being shot by authorities, according to US media reports.

Television footage showed a blue sedan that had crashed into a security barrier on one of the streets leading to Congress, as what appeared to be the injured officers being loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances.

Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced towards the Capitol building. All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.

A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area.

Congress in recess

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex following the January 6 attack by thousands of supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the assault inspired by Trump's groundless claims that he had lost the November presidential election due to massive fraud.

Since then security officials have said there is an ongoing threat from extreme right groups and Trump supporters.

More than 300 people have been charged in the January attack, including members of armed extremists groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and 100 more are expected to be charged, according to Justice Department court filings.

In recent weeks some security has been loosened, with the number of armed National Guard troops at the Capitol reduced and a security fence that created a broad perimeter around the Capitol complex removed.

The danger on Friday was limited as Congress was in recess and relatively few people were in the building.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

