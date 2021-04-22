Indigenous islanders seek refuge as climate change reaches Panama’s shores

Climate change has caused ocean levels on Panama's Atlantic Coast to rise by almost 10 inches. It is threatening the ancestral island homelands of the Guna tribe and many are resigned to leaving for the mainland as the waters wash in.

The Gunas of the San Blas archipelago make their living from fishing, small-scale farming and tourism. But the rising waters have given many pause. As young people prepare to leave their island homes for higher altitudes on the mainland, there is concern their Guna traditions will be lost. The tribe has been cultivating its autonomy for centuries amid these turquoise waters.

FRANCE 24's correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin have this report from Panama's San Blas archipelago.

To watch, click on the video player above.

