Live blog: Astronauts including France's Thomas Pesquet to lift off for ISS aboard SpaceX capsule

In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen at sunset on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continued for the Crew-2 mission, on April 19, 2021, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. © Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

A SpaceX mission is set to blast off for the International Space Station Friday morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceX's international crew includes astronauts from the United States, Japan and France. Frenchman Thomas Pesquet will become the first European to command the ISS during a portion of the six-month mission, orbiting 400km above the Earth's surface. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the launch.