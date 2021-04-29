Live blog: 'America is on the move again' US President Joe Biden tells Congress

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on April 22, 2021.

US President Joe Biden is addressing a joint session of Congress, his first congressional address that comes on the eve of his 100th day in office. Follow the speech live on FRANCE 24's live blog.

Biden is touting his administration's Covid-19 response, his efforts to end economic inequality in the United States and is set to unveil a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that would expand access to education.

Follow his remarks on the live blog below.

