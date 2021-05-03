Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Issued on:

Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder-turned philanthropist, and his wife Melinda are divorcing after a 27-year-marriage, the couple said in a joint statement Monday.
NEWS WIRES
1 min

The announcement from one of the world's wealthiest couples, with an estimated net worth of some $130 billion, was made on Twitter.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said.

