Rio de Janeiro police face public fury, calls for probe after bloody favela raid

The death toll in the aftermath of a violent raid by Brazilian police on a favela in Rio de Janeiro has now risen to at least 28. Police say all of those killed were implicated in the authorities' crackdown on a criminal gang. But the initial results of an investigation show that more than half of the dead had no connection with the stated aim of that operation. Protesters took to the streets en masse to demonstrate against the police response and demand answers from authorities.

Local residents are accusing the police in Rio de Janeiro of carrying out summary executions.

"We demand answers as to who the victims were and exactly what crimes they were accused of committing," David Miranda, a federal Socialism and Freedom Party lawmaker who hails from the area where the bloodshed took place, told FRANCE 24. "Neither the Bolsonaro government nor the local government has given us an answer," Miranda said.

FRANCE 24's Tim Vickery, Fanny Lothaire and Laura Damase filed this story from Rio. A warning to viewers: some may find the images in this report distressing. To watch the video, click on the player above.

