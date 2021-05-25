Biden praises 'extraordinary courage' of George Floyd family

Benjamin Crump, front centre, along with Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, and her mother Roxie Washington, and others talk with reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden praised the bravery of George Floyd's family on Tuesday, a year to the day since the African American man was killed by a police officer during an arrest, sparking nationwide protests.

"The Floyd family has shown extraordinary courage, especially his young daughter Gianna, who I met again today," Biden said in a statement after talking with several members of the Floyd family in the White House.

"His murder launched a summer of protest we hadn't seen since the Civil Rights era in the '60s -- protests that peacefully unified people of every race and generation to collectively say enough of the senseless killings," Biden said.

