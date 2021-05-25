NY Prosecutors convene grand jury to hear evidence in Trump criminal probe

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. © REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Manhattan's district attorney has convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump, should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the development.