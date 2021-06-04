New York ‘coming back to life’ as city records lowest Covid-19 numbers since start of pandemic

After a massive vaccine drive, New York City is coming back to life again.

New York is coming back to life, as the city this week recorded its lowest number of new Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic 14 months ago. FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier reports from the “Big Apple”.

New York has come a long way from the height of the pandemic, when the city was struggling to curb the number of new Covid-19 infections and quickly ran out of hospital beds to care for those who had already fallen ill. More than half of eligible adult New Yorkers have now been vaccinated, and even tourists are offered free jabs, as the city is coming back to life.

In the past week, the city could even report a full day without any Covid-19 related deaths.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic. We’re in Times Square and everyone’s coming back, so it’s good to see New York coming back to life,” one local said.

Meanwhile another said she felt extremely grateful about the development, but warned that “if we drop our guard it could all come back”.

A foreigner, who came to live in the city when the New York pandemic was “at its worst”, recalled how “dire” the situation had been at one point.

FRANCE 24 also spoke to a teenager who had flown all the way from Mexico to get the free vaccine offered to everyone – New Yorkers and tourists alike – at one of the city’s many vaccination centres, including at New York’s Grand Central Station.

“I’m just so grateful,” she said, and burst into tears.

