Astronauts Pesquet, Kimbrough tackle ISS solar panel work in new spacewalk

This NASA TV image captured on June 16, 2021 shows ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet (R) checking cables during the ISS Expedition 65 US Spacewalk #74.

Astronauts ventured out on their second spacewalk in less than a week on Sunday to install powerful new solar panels outside the International Space Station.

France’s Thomas Pesquet and NASA’s Shane Kimbrough picked up where they left off on Wednesday, when spacesuit issues and other problems prevented them from unrolling the first in a series of high-tech solar panels. American Kimbrough wore a different suit to avoid the trouble he encountered last time.

“Remember: You are butterflies with biceps today,” astronaut Megan McArthur radioed from inside.

The spacewalkers managed to bolt down the first solar wing last week, but had to delay making the electrical connections and unfurling the panel to its full 19 metres in length. That topped Sunday's to-do list.

Pesquet was sanguine about the setback in a tweet on Saturday: "Solar panels: 1 – Shane and Thomas: 0. Rematch tomorrow, Sunday."

Here we go again for episode ✌️ of the new solar array installation spacewalks. Today we finish installing the first and roll straight into preparing the second! It is a huge team effort each time and couldn't be happier to return with @astro_kimbrough https://t.co/cXBB3MSugD pic.twitter.com/OWNrJQeguy — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 20, 2021

These new solar wings are designed to roll out like a red carpet, unlike the station's old ones that unfolded like an accordion. They're designed to give the ageing station a much-needed electrical boost, as demand for experiments and space tourists grows.

NASA originally allotted two spacewalks for the job – one for each solar panel being installed. But managers added a third spacewalk, following the earlier problems. Pesquet and Kimbrough will go back out Friday to complete work on the second panel delivered by Space X earlier this month.

Spacewalking French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. © Thomas Pesquet via Twitter (@Thom_astro)

This first pair will augment the space station's oldest solar wings, which are degrading after 20 years of continuous operation.

SpaceX will deliver two more pairs over the next year.

Space is hard. Yesterday on our spacewalk, we encountered several issues that the entire team worked through incredibly well. @Thom_astro took these photos and led us beautifully through a very challenging day. pic.twitter.com/GMKBjHx2cT — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 17, 2021

Although smaller than the originals, the new solar panels can generate considerably more power. The space station needs this reenergising if NASA hopes to keep the space station running the rest of this decade, with private guests paying millions of dollars to come aboard.

A Russian film crew is scheduled to launch to the orbiting outpost this fall from Kazakhstan, followed by a string of rich businessmen. SpaceX is providing the rides from the US's Cape Canaveral.

On Wednesday, the display control panel on Kimbrough’s suit conked out and he had to return to the air lock to reset it. Then his cooling system registered a momentary pressure spike. Engineers are still evaluating what went wrong.

“Space is hard,” Kimbrough tweeted.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

