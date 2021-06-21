Judge rejects request to detain Peruvian presidential hopeful Fujimori

A Peruvian judge on Monday dismissed a prosecutor's request for corruption-accused presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori to be returned to preventive detention, even as the country awaits the outcome of June 6 elections in which she is vying for the top job.

Judge Victor Zuniga ruled "unfounded" a request by prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez for Fujimori's parole to be rescinded after she allegedly met a witness in her trial in violation of the conditions for her provisional freedom.

Fujimori, who narrowly trails leftist rival Pedro Castillo according to the unconfirmed vote count, risks an imminent corruption trial if she loses the race.

She has already spent 16 months in pre-trial detention, and was freed in May last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. She was barred from leaving Peru or communicating with co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

On June 11, prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez asked an organised crime court to order Fujimori's return to custody for allegedly having met a witness, so violating the conditions of her provisional freedom.

