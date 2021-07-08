'Manhunt continues' over Moïse assassination, Haiti's ambassador to the US tells FRANCE 24

As the search continues for suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his private residence in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, FRANCE 24's François Picard spoke with Edmond Bocchit, Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States, about the inquiry in progress.

Advertising Read more

Bocchit also addressed the question of a political vacuum in his country after the death of Haiti's head of state.

To watch the interview with the ambassador speaking from Washington, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe