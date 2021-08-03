New York Governor Cuomo ‘sexually harassed multiple women’, NY attorney general says

In this file photo taken on May 10, 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York City.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women", including employees, New York's Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday as she announced the findings of an independent investigation into allegations against the powerful Democrat.

"The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," James said at a news conference.

She said the investigation found that Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

