Live: US President Joe Biden addresses nation on Afghanistan collapse

US President Joe Biden will address the nation on Monday about the US evacuation from Afghanistan as the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport while thousands tried to flee the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

The White House said Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3:45 pm Eastern (19h45 GMT) from the East Room. It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

The Taliban's rapid conquest of Kabul follows US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US forces after a 20-year war that cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Biden and other top US officials have been left stunned by the Taliban’s swift routing of the Afghan military across the nation, capturing the capital and many other cities with little bloodshed.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

