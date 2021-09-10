Cartoonists mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Issued on:
Two decades have passed since airplanes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, bringing down the twin towers and blanketing lower Manhattan in ash. While the shocking images of those attacks are still engraved in our collective consciousness, the anniversary is also marked by the rushed withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan, 20 years after it invaded that country following the attacks.
On the occasion of the anniversary, Cartooning for Peace present an exceptional gallery of eleven drawings signed Cécile Bertrand, Vladimir Kazanevsky, Kuper, Côté, Herrmann, Antonio Rodríguez, Bado, Stellina, Chappatte, Mana Neyestani et Jiho.
Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting freedom of expression, human rights and mutual respect between people of different cultures and beliefs through the universality of press cartoons.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe