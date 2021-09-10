9/11

Cartoonists mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

9/11 attacks 20 years on. © Cécile Bertrand, Cartooning for Peace

Two decades have passed since airplanes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, bringing down the twin towers and blanketing lower Manhattan in ash. While the shocking images of those attacks are still engraved in our collective consciousness, the anniversary is also marked by the rushed withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan, 20 years after it invaded that country following the attacks.