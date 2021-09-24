FRANCE 24 Spanish to broadcast 24/7 as it celebrates 4th birthday

FRANCE 24’s Spanish-language channel on Friday begins broadcasting 24 hours a day as it celebrates its fourth birthday.

This development allows the channel to increase its competitiveness in Latin America, offering viewers continuous news in Spanish, a brand-new morning show, more news bulletins, magazines, reports and debates – the same international coverage that viewers already get in English, French and Arabic.

FRANCE 24 Spanish had already doubled its broadcast time in September 2019 (from 6 to 12 hours a day).

Since its launch in 2017 (in partnership with Radio France Internationale’s Spanish service), FRANCE 24 Spanish has successfully grown in Latin America: today it broadcasts in 17 of the 19 Spanish-speaking Latin American countries, as well as in Brazil. It is available in 12.5 million households, plus 12 million more with its partial broadcast in Mexico.

In Colombia, Argentina and Mexico, 14.2 million people say they know about France 24 (+26% vs. 2019) and more than 3 million say they watch the channel on TV every week (+56% vs. 2019). On digital platforms (website and app), France 24 in Spanish records on average 2.8 million monthly visits (+6.4% vs. 2020). YouTube data shows more than 91.4 million views since January 2021 (+26% vs. 2020).

The channel’s 24/7 broadcast will help it grow even more and increase its viewership in Latin America. Media surveys show that FRANCE 24 has already made itself well-known in this part of the world and that its viewers value its trustworthiness and find it covers their interests well.

