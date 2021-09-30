Brazil football legend Pele leaves hospital, will now undergo chemotherapy

Brazilian soccer legend Pele tosses a ball with physical therapist Kamila in Sao Paulo, Brazil in this still image obtained via undated social media video released on Pele's Instagram page September 28, 2021.

Brazilian football legend Pele was released from hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for a colon tumor, but will continue undergoing chemotherapy, his medical team said.

Pele, 80, had been receiving treatment at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since August 31, after a suspected tumor was detected during routine tests.

The player considered by many the greatest footballer of all time is in "stable" condition, doctors said.

(AFP)

