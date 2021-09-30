Brazil football legend Pele leaves hospital, will now undergo chemotherapy
Brazilian football legend Pele was released from hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for a colon tumor, but will continue undergoing chemotherapy, his medical team said.
Pele, 80, had been receiving treatment at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since August 31, after a suspected tumor was detected during routine tests.
The player considered by many the greatest footballer of all time is in "stable" condition, doctors said.
