ON THE GROUND

Haitian migrants seek shelter, work permits in Mexico City

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Thousands of Haitians have been detained, deported or expelled from a camp on Mexico's border with Texas amid a crackdown aimed at stemming rising numbers of migrants America's doorstep. With Haiti deeply embroiled in political and economic turmoil, many Haitians aren't even trying to reach the United States anymore. Their goal is to stay in Mexico. But the Mexican capital is lacking in adequate infrastructure to house them.