Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalised with sepsis

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton attends the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was hospitalised on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday.

CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.

(REUTERS)

