Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalised with sepsis
Issued on:
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was hospitalised on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday.
Advertising
CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.
His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.
(REUTERS)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe