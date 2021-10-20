Bolsonaro should be charged with crimes against humanity for Covid errors, says senate panel

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro talks on cell phone after meeting with Colombia's President Ivan Duque at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia on October 19, 2021. © Eraldo Peres, AP
A Brazilian senate committee on Wednesday recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least 10 charges, including crimes against humanity, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report published in several media.

Following six months of eventful hearings, with emotional witness statements and chilling revelations, the committee of inquiry requested charges against around 60 people, including five ministers or ex-ministers, and three of Bolsonaro's sons.

