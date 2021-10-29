COP26: California's ambitious goal for electric car industry

Richard Dean, who lives in California, is a keen proponent of electric cars and has used them for the last 10 years.

As world leaders, scientists and activists head to the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, FRANCE 24 will broadcast a series of special reports on global warming. For this episode, we're heading to California, which has become a global leader in climate policies.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom announced in September 2020 that the state would phase out petrol-fuelled vehicles and would require all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035.

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” he said at the time.

Now, Newsom is travelling to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to discuss with world leaders the steps that California is taking to tackle climate change.

California's ambitious approach to climate policies saw it achieve its 2020 climate target four years ahead of schedule and turn its electric car industry into the state's largest export.

