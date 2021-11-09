Chile's lower house of congress backs President Pinera's impeachment trial

Protesters calll for Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's resignation over "Pandora Papers" corruption allegations at a rally in Santiago, Chile, on October 13, 2021.

Chile's lower house of congress approved the impeachment trial of President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday over corruption allegations that appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks.

Parliamentarians in the Chamber of Deputies gathered the 78 votes required to seek impeachment and advance proceedings to the Senate for Pinera's involvement in the controversial sale of a mining company.

The appeal for the impeachment of Pinera – who is in the final stretch of his second term which began in March 2018 – was presented in early October by members of the opposition, including socialist deputy Jaime Naranjo.

Naranjo took 15 hours on the floor Monday to read from the 1,300-page accusation against the president, arguing that the Pinera's "impunity" should end in the South American nation rattled by social unrest that broke out in 2019.

The case grew as new details emerged about a deal revealed in the Pandora Papers document leak that showed offshore transactions involving political figures.

Naranjo highlighted potential corruption around the 2010 sale of the huge Dominga mine in Chile when Pinera, a wealthy businessman, was in his first year in office.

"Acting as president, he benefited (himself) and his family in a direct way, with information that he had in the exercise of his office," Naranjo said.

Pinera's lawyer Jorge Galvez brought the embattled president's defense to a close before the chamber, saying: "I beg you, honorable deputies, to reject this improper constitutional accusation."

The case now moves to the Senate, where the effort to remove Pinera from office does not appear to have the necessary votes.

