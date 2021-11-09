Scenes of joy at US airports as borders reopen to international visitors

New York City’s JFK Airport was filled with excitement Monday as people were reunited with their loved ones and as tourists were finally able to fly to America to visit.

The first international visitors arrived in the US on Monday after the Biden administration lifted a more than 18-month ban on non-US citizens travelling from 33 countries, including neighbours Mexico and Canada as well as China, India and much of Europe. FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier reports from New York City’s JFK airport.

New York City’s JFK Airport was filled with excitement Monday as people were reunited with their loved ones and tourists were finally able to fly to America to visit.

The travel ban that had been in place for more than 18 months has finally been lifted, and vaccinated foreigners are now allowed back in the country. FRANCE 24 spoke to passengers stepping off the first flight from Paris to New York City since the lifting of the ban.

“Our son has been here for two and a half years and we haven’t been able to visit him,” said one passenger. “It will be so nice. We’ve been so impatient for the borders to reopen.”

“This is great. We wanted to come for our honeymoon, but we had to postpone,” said another. “We’re going to do things we haven’t done in a long time – musicals, traveling, going to restaurants. We’re going to visit places like the Met.”

Despite the fact that tourists are returning to New York City, it is expected to take a good three years before pre-pandemic tourism levels return.

