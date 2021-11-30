Teenage suspect in custody after deadly shooting at US high school

Dozens of police, fire, and emergency medical personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, US on November 30, 2021.

Three students were killed and six other people including a teacher were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in rural Oxford, Michigan, local police said.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and a handgun was seized after the shooting at Oxford High School, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive," the sheriff's office said.

"It's a very tragic situation," Undersheriff Michael McCabe said on Fox News.

"We have lots of upset parents," he said.

Gov. Whitmer after Oxford school shooting: "Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school." pic.twitter.com/02aS9CnXQs — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) November 30, 2021

The shooting took place in Oxford, a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Police said they received more than 100 911 emergency calls shortly after noon, and that the shooter unleashed 15-20 shots over about five minutes from a semi-automatic handgun with more than one magazine.

The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call, they said.

