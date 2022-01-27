US warns China of 'global security' risks due to Russian threat in Ukraine

Issued on:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department in Washington DC, January 26, 2022.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department in Washington DC, January 26, 2022. © Brendan Smialowski, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart that Russian aggression against Ukraine threatened security and the global economy, Washington said Wednesday.

Advertising

"Secretary Blinken underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," said State Department spokesman Ned Price, after Blinken's phone call with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN