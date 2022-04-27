Live: Biden, Clintons lead tributes to Madeleine Albright at memorial service

Madeleine Albright served as US secretary of state between 1997 and 2001.

President Joe Biden, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton will lead tributes on Wednesday to Madeleine Albright, the first woman to helm the US State Department, at a memorial service in Washington. Watch it live on FRANCE 24 at 5pm Paris time (GMT+2).

Albright, 84, died of cancer last month, prompting an outpouring of condolences from around the world. The former secretary of state, who helmed the State Department from 1997 to 2001, was heralded as a trailblazer.

Albright and her family fled the Nazis in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two. They eventually settled in the United States and Albright grew to become a tough-talking diplomat, famous for a sometimes sharp tongue.

The memorial service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral. More than 1,400 people are expected to attend, according to a spokesperson for the family, including foreign ministers, ambassadors and members of Congress.

