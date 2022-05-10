Eight dead in revenge attacks in Colombia after drug lord is extradited to US

Colombian firefighters tend to a burning vehicle, after 'Clan del Golfo', a neo-paramilitary group and cartel ordered a four-day terror campaign, in retaliation to their leader and accused drug dealer Dairo Antonio Usaga being extradited to the U.S., in Bolivar, Colombia May 5, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media.

Revenge attacks by the Gulf Clan drug cartel since their leader was extradited to the United States have left eight people dead, authorities said Monday.

Dairo Antonio Usuga, knowns as "Otoniel," was the country's most wanted person before he was arrested.

He was extradited to the US last week and pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Since then, members of the Gulf Clan have put on a show of force, launching a four-day "armed strike" last Thursday and banning all activity in the northern areas where they operate.

It comes just three weeks ahead of presidential elections in which former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro is the favorite.

Since the armed strike "three civilian murders have been reported", the defense ministry said in a statement.

Three soldiers and two police officers have also been killed, the army said.

The latest incident happened Monday in the northwestern town of Santa Fe, where a humanitarian caravan that was being escorted by the military came under attack.

"A soldier and a national police officer were killed" and four members of the security forces injured, the military high command said.

The Gulf Clan has used social media to spread audio messages threatening inhabitants with death if they move around or take part in any activities, the governor of the northern Sucre province, Hector Espinosa, said.

On Monday, President Ivan Duque promised to strike back hard against the cartel, Colombia's biggest, which allegedly moves between 30 and 60 percent of all the cocaine originating from the world's largest producer of the drug.

