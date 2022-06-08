Armed man arrested near US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home
Issued on:
US police arrested an armed man who made threats against Brett Kavanaugh near the conservative Supreme Court justice's home, the court said Wednesday.
Advertising
"At approximately 1:50 AM today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," the court said in a statement.
The arrest came as the court prepares to release potentially landmark judgements on two politically charged cases on gun rights and abortion.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe