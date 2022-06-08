Armed man arrested near US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

Issued on:

US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, during a speech at the White House, October 8, 2018, in Washington.
US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, during a speech at the White House, October 8, 2018, in Washington. © Jim Watson, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

US police arrested an armed man who made threats against Brett Kavanaugh near the conservative Supreme Court justice's home, the court said Wednesday.

Advertising

"At approximately 1:50 AM today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," the court said in a statement.

The arrest came as the court prepares to release potentially landmark judgements on two politically charged cases on gun rights and abortion.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN