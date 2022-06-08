Armed man arrested near US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, during a speech at the White House, October 8, 2018, in Washington.

US police arrested an armed man who made threats against Brett Kavanaugh near the conservative Supreme Court justice's home, the court said Wednesday.

"At approximately 1:50 AM today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," the court said in a statement.

The arrest came as the court prepares to release potentially landmark judgements on two politically charged cases on gun rights and abortion.

(AFP)

