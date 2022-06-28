More than 40 people found dead inside tractor-trailor in Texas, say officials

Law enforcement officers work at the scene where dozens of people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. June 27, 2022

At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

San Antonio's KSAT television reported 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday with high humidity.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican consul was en route to the site.

Ebrard said in a tweet that the victims' nationalities were still unknown.

The Mexican General Consulate in San Antonio said on Twitter that it would provide aid to any Mexicans involved in the incident, if there were any. It also said Consul General Ruben Minutti was on the way to the scene.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

