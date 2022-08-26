Mexico: Relatives reject government's 6-11 month plan to find trapped miners

Relatives of miners trapped in the flooded Pinabete coal mine talk to reporters after rejecting a government plan to find the miners in Sabinas, Coahuila state, Mexico August 25, 2022.

Family members of 10 miners who have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for three weeks said on Thursday they rejected a government plan to find the miners that they said officials described as lasting from six to 11 months.

Three miners had been rescued and hospitalised, the Security and Citizen Protection Ministry said in an update on the rescue efforts at the mine in the Sabinas municipality of the northern state of Coahuila.

Television footage showed family members outside the mine clamoring for information on the missing men.

"I hope we find them safe," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier on Twitter. Lopez Obrador had said nine miners were likely to be trapped, but authorities revised the number later.

Some 92 soldiers were working at the scene, as well as specialists and rescue dogs, the president said.

The Labor Ministry said it had not received any complaints about safety at the mine, which began operations in January.

