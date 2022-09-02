‘United and free’: Chileans campaign ahead of key constitutional referendum

ON THE GROUND

Chileans campaigning for a "No" vote in the September 4, 2022, constitutional referendum take to the streets in Santiago.

As the campaign for Sunday’s key constitutional referendum draws to a close, Chileans are getting their voices heard with the “Yes” and “No” camps staging rallies across the country. The proposed draft aims to replace the current constitution, written during the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

With just a few days to go before Sunday's critical constitutional referendum, Manuel Aguilar, coordinator of the "Citizens for Rejection" campaign group, is out on the streets of the Chilean capital, Santiago.

"We're trying to motivate the last Chileans who are indecisive, to give a chance to the "No". I'm sure everything will be fine for our camp," said Aguilar.

Opinion polls indicate Chileans may reject the proposed new constitution amid frustration over the process, questions about its content and what supporters say is a surge in fake news that has confused citizens about what is actually in the document.

Those in favor of the new constitution say it will prompt major changes in a conservative country marked by social and ethnic tensions and lay the foundation for a more egalitarian country.

But for many people, the thought of a new constitution that aims to de-privatise certain key sectors and gives regional representation, has sparked fears.

