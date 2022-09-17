Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula woo Evangelical vote ahead of presidential election

ON THE GROUND

Evangelical Christians make up an estimated 30 percent of Brazil's 213 million people and are considered a key demographic as the country heads to the polls in the October 2 presidential elections. Four years ago, the vast majority of them supported Jair Bolsonaro. But today, their loyalties are wavering with the leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, trying to appeal to this electoral group.

In a giant conference room rented to celebrate the birthday of Pastor Silas Malafaia, a Brazilian televangelist, thousands have gathered to hear the star speaker at the event. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives to raucous cheers from the audience.

Four years ago, Brazil's Evangelical voters came out in support of Bolsonaro. But as the country heads to the polls for the October 2 presidential election, the far-right incumbent's leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is also wooing a critical vote – at a very different venue.

