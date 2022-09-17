Tropical Storm Fiona lashes French island of Guadeloupe

Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Tropical Storm Fiona lashed the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Saturday, killing one person in overnight flooding, according to local authorities. The region is braced for heavy rainfall and potential landslides over the weekend as the storm moves west.

A man was found dead on Saturday after his house was swept away by floods in the Basse-Terre district of Guadeloupe, the local prefect said on Twitter.

Authorities said they recorded wind gusts of up to 74 mph (120 kph), which would be considered a Category 1 hurricane. They also said 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell in three hours in the Gros Morne area.

#Fiona 🌀🌀🌀 Les fortes pluies ont provoqué des dans tout l’archipel durant la nuit.

1.Riviere des Pères à #BasseTerre (Vidéo RS)@guadeloupela1e pic.twitter.com/OhhRoue5SG — Eric Stimpfling (@StimpflingEric) September 17, 2022

In Puerto Rico, forecasters placed the US territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

Fiona is expected to swipe past the Dominican Republic on Sunday as a potential hurricane and Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday and Tuesday with the threat of extreme rain.

Forecaster issued a hurricane watch for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engaño westward to Cabo Caucedo and for the northern coast from Cabo Engaño westward to Puerto Plata.

Public beaches, theatres close

In Puerto Rico, authorities opened shelters and closed public beaches, theatres and museums as they urged people to remain indoors.

“It’s time to activate your emergency plan and contact and help your relatives, especially elderly adults who live alone,” said Dr. Gloria Amador, who runs a nonprofit health organization in central Puerto Rico.

At least one cruise ship visit and several flights to the island were canceled, while authorities in the eastern Caribbean islands canceled school and prohibited people from practicing aquatic sports as Fiona battered the region.

