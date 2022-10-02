Live: Lula and Bolsonaro neck and neck in Brazil vote count, runoff in sight

HOUR BY HOUR

Followers of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva, who is running for president again, react to the partial results after general election polls closed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva edged ahead of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an ongoing vote count on Sunday, but pollster Datafolha said neither had a shot at getting over 50% of votes, projecting the race would go to an Oct. 30 runoff. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

1:42am: Lula holds slight lead with 91.6% of votes counted

With 91.6% of the votes counted, former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party has a slight lead in the nation’s presidential election, with 47.3% support.

Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is in second, with 44.2% support.

It appears increasingly likely neither of the top two candidates will receive more than 50% of the valid votes, which exclude spoiled and blank ballots, meaning a second round vote will be scheduled for Oct. 30.

1:14am: Lula has slight lead over Bolsonaro with 70% of votes counted

With 70% of voting machines counted, Lula had 45.7% of valid votes, compared to 45.5% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website. If no candidate wins over half the votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots, the top two will face off in a second-round vote in four weeks.

