Live: Lula or Bolsonaro? Brazil counts votes in pivotal presidential election

A demonstrator dressed in colours of the Brazilian flag in front of a street vendor's stall selling presidential election towels in Brasilia, Brazil, September 27, 2022.
Brazilians voted Sunday in a white-knuckle presidential runoff election pitting far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro against his leftist arch rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the vote and its outcome.

Discover our webdocumentary: Lula vs Bolsonaro
Discover our webdocumentary: Lula vs Bolsonaro © Studio Graphique - France Médias Monde

 

  • More than 156 million Brazilians are eligible to vote in the 2022 presidential election.
  • For several months, polls have predicted a third term for former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but the gap has been narrowing in recent weeks.
  • The campaign ahead of Sunday’s vote has been marked by bruising debates, with the two candidates accusing each other of lying and offering starkly different visions for the future of Latin America’s largest democracy.

